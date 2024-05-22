Fifteen years upholding standards to protect the National Quality Infrastructure

The Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) commemorated its 15-year anniversary with a grand celebration at the Windhoek Country Club Resort this week marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history and highlighting its continuous efforts to maintain the National Quality Infrastructure.

NSI Chief Executive, Dr Eino Mvula used the Intergrated Strategic Business Plan as framework to explain the institutions future direction and targers. The new business plan was launched at the anniversary celebration.

Dr Mvula emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and innovation in maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the National Quality Infrastructure.

These sentiments were echoed by the institution’s Chairman, Mr Paul Kalenga who reminded the guests that the event was an opportunity for reflection, celebration and future planning.

The keynote address was delivered by Hon Lucia Iipumbu, the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade. She commended the NSI for its dedication to enhancing the quality of Namibian products and services. She reiterated the government’s commitment to support the NSI’s work, stressing the significance of metrology in everyday life, from ensuring accurate measurements in trade and healthcare to enhancing consumer safety and environmental protection.

The launch of the new business plan for 2024 to 2028 coincided with the commencement of the Metrology Act, 2022, and the commemoration of World Metrology Day, celebrated globally on 20 May.

Mr Jekonia Haufiku, General Manager: Standards Development and Coordination, Ms Paloma Ellitson, General Manager: Testing and Inspection, Mr Simasiku Matali, Head: Metrology, and Ms Etuukata Nashima, General Manager: Certification, detailed the NSI’s 15-year journey of ensuring that standards are set and maintained through standardisation and conformity assessment. Their presentations underscored the critical role of the NSI in ensuring that Namibia’s products and services meet international standards, thus boosting the country’s competitiveness.

Industry representatives also contributed to the event, offering insights on the value of standardisation for their businesses. Notable speakers included representatives from the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services (SADCAS), the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Etosha Fishing Corporation, Merlus Seafood Processors, the Namibian Agronomic Board, the Roads Authority, Ohorongo Cement and Whale Rock Cement.

Ms Matilda Jankie, Vice Chairperson of the Namibian Standards Council, concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks. She acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders and reaffirmed the Council’s support for the NSI’s mission.

Reflecting on the significance of the 15-year milestone, the NSI stated “metrology, the science of measurement, is integral to our daily lives. It ensures that measurements are reliable and consistent, which is crucial for trade, healthcare, environmental monitoring, and many other sectors. Accurate measurements underpin quality assurance and consumer protection, making metrology an essential component of a well-functioning society.