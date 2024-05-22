Select Page

Posted by | May 23, 2024 |

200 Angolan street children get assistance

The government has taken significant steps to assist more than 200 minor children, a considerable number believed to be from Angola’s Mwila tribe, who were found engaged in street vending, announced an official on Wednesday.

In an official statement, Etienne Maritz, Executive Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, disclosed that the children have been relocated to the Ondangwa National Youth Service Centre. The move aims to provide care and facilitate family reunification for these vulnerable children.

Maritz emphasized that the initiative underscores Namibia’s commitment to safeguarding children’s welfare and tackling issues related to child labor. He stressed that the relocation is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children.

“The government is dedicated to protecting the rights of all children and ensuring they receive the necessary care and protection,” stated Maritz.

The children, driven by socio-economic hardships in their home regions, resorted to street vending in Namibia to sustain themselves.

At the Ondangwa National Youth Service Centre, the children are receiving crucial services such as food, shelter, and medical care. Efforts are also underway to identify and reunite them with their families, Maritz confirmed.

Furthermore, collaboration with Angolan authorities is being pursued to expedite the family reunification process.

“The government is in close coordination with Angolan counterparts to facilitate the swift return of these children to their families,” assured Maritz.

The public has been urged to report any suspected cases of human trafficking or child exploitation to relevant authorities to prevent human rights violations.

Maritz reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the children are returned to their parents and family members with dignity.

 

