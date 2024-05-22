Revive your decoder and immerse yourself in African entertainment

MultiChoice Namibia is extending a warm invitation to all dormant customers to delve into the vibrant world of African entertainment featuring Namibia’s very own Je-ani Swiegelaar in “Binnerlanders” on KykNet & Kie, part of the GOtv Supa package.

Describing Swiegelaar’s portrayal of Sister Naomi Ferreira as mesmerizing, MultiChoice emphasized the opportunity to reconnect with African storytelling and entertainment this Africa Month. “Dust off your decoders and join the vibrant world of African storytelling and entertainment,” they enthused.

Throughout May, MultiChoice highlighted the convenience of accessing a diverse array of shows celebrating African talent, culture, and creativity via the MyDStv or MyGOtv App. “This Africa Month, reconnect with DStv and celebrate the continent’s rich storytelling tradition from the comfort of your home,” they urged.

Encouraging viewers not to miss out on Africa’s finest entertainment, MultiChoice emphasized the ease of rediscovering the excitement they’ve been missing. “Our digital platforms make it simple to re-subscribe, ensuring Africa’s vibrant stories, culture, and adventures are just a click away,” they concluded, urging viewers to seize the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best of African entertainment.