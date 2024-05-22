Select Page

Revive your decoder and immerse yourself in African entertainment

Posted by | May 22, 2024 |

Revive your decoder and immerse yourself in African entertainment

MultiChoice Namibia is extending a warm invitation to all dormant customers to delve into the vibrant world of African entertainment featuring Namibia’s very own Je-ani Swiegelaar in “Binnerlanders” on KykNet & Kie, part of the GOtv Supa package.

Describing Swiegelaar’s portrayal of Sister Naomi Ferreira as mesmerizing, MultiChoice emphasized the opportunity to reconnect with African storytelling and entertainment this Africa Month. “Dust off your decoders and join the vibrant world of African storytelling and entertainment,” they enthused.

Throughout May, MultiChoice highlighted the convenience of accessing a diverse array of shows celebrating African talent, culture, and creativity via the MyDStv or MyGOtv App. “This Africa Month, reconnect with DStv and celebrate the continent’s rich storytelling tradition from the comfort of your home,” they urged.

Encouraging viewers not to miss out on Africa’s finest entertainment, MultiChoice emphasized the ease of rediscovering the excitement they’ve been missing. “Our digital platforms make it simple to re-subscribe, ensuring Africa’s vibrant stories, culture, and adventures are just a click away,” they concluded, urging viewers to seize the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best of African entertainment.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Offbeat – 02 February 2012

Offbeat – 02 February 2012

3 February 2012

The new Showmax to change the game for streaming in Africa

The new Showmax to change the game for streaming in Africa

25 January 2024

Miss Namibia title holders to show off ‘land of the brave’ on a global scale at four different international competitions

Miss Namibia title holders to show off ‘land of the brave’ on a global scale at four different international competitions

13 September 2022

NAMA nominees to be announced this week

NAMA nominees to be announced this week

27 March 2018