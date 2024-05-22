Desert Dash returns for the 20th consecutive year

The organisers of the world’s longest single-stage mountain bike event have confirmed the return of the Nedbank Namibia Desert Dash, scheduled to take place in December with over 1200 mountain bike cyclists expected to take place in this year’s competition.

The entry fees and categories for the 2024 race are, Solo riders N$4,000; Two person team N$7,000; Four person team, N$14,000; Solo half dash N$4000; Two person team half dash N$7,000.

The entry dates for solo riders and half-solo riders will open on June 3 at 10h00 while the two persons team and half-two-person dash riders entries will open on 10 June at 10h00 and the sought-after four-person team entries will open on 27 June at 10h00.

The race is scheduled to start on Friday 6 December, departing from Groove Mall in Windhoek, cycling 397 kilometres across the desert, during the day and night before completing the race in Swakopmund at Platz Am Meer Mall on Saturday 7 December.

The organisers have introduced a new separate age category for cyclists over 50 years for the solo dash and the prize money for first, second, and third finishers will be given to both females and males in this category.

In addition, the organisers will also introduce the two-person half dash which has no age restrictions except the minimum age of 16 on the event day.

The early bird entries will be available for 80 team entries only, of which 20 early bird tickets (four-person team only) will open with immediate effect until 31 May.

Interested cyclists are requested to email [email protected] and the cost for the ticket will be N$21,000 with N$7,000 going towards charity furthermore, once selected to purchase early bird tickets, payment will have to be done within 24 hours.

Nedbank Namibia Communications and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge, encouraged cyclists to enter the competition and celebrate this 20-year milestone of the longest single-stage cycling event in the world with Nedbank, further adding “It is not just about the race, but fostering community spirit, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and providing a platform to see our local and cyclist thrive”.