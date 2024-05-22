Letshego and Ongos Valley revolutionise affordable housing with sustainable homes partnership

Letshego Bank and Ongos Valley Property Developers have joined forces to introduce affordable, sustainable homes tailored for the middle to low income bracket.

Through Letshego Home Loan, aspiring homeowners now have the opportunity to realize their dream of owning a home, thanks to this innovative partnership.

“This venture signifies a paradigm shift in our approach to sustainable living. Beyond merely providing mortgage loans, Letshego Bank and Ongos Valley are spearheading ‘Green living’ property development initiatives.”

By incorporating cutting-edge features such as recycling facilities, greywater usage, and solar energy systems, they are setting new benchmarks in eco-friendly housing, offering residents an inspired and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

More than just a business transaction, this partnership embodies a commitment to transformation and improving lives. The focus extends beyond creating vibrant communities to significantly reducing carbon footprints, thus safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Prospective homeowners are urged to seize this opportunity and invest in affordable, environmentally friendly houses at Ongos Valley Property through Letshego Bank. Together, they can contribute to building a greener, more sustainable future.

Letshego Bank Chief Executive, Ester Kali and Ongos Valley Property chairman, Reagon Graig, sealed the deal to finance the affordable housing scheme.