Nicky Marais unveils new exhibition ‘Bearings’ at National Art Gallery

StArt Art Gallery and the National Art Gallery of Namibia will present the latest solo exhibition by acclaimed Namibian artist Nicky Marais, titled “Bearings.”

The exhibition will debut on 30 May at 6:00 PM at the National Art Gallery in Windhoek, inviting art enthusiasts and the public to immerse themselves in Marais’ captivating body of work.

Attendees can look forward to an insightful opening address by dramaturge and multidisciplinary artist Ndinomholo Ndilula. Moreover, an engaging art talk is scheduled for June 8th at 11:00 AM, offering attendees a deeper understanding of Marais’ creative process and the inspiration behind her exhibited works.

Marais has meticulously crafted a new collection of artworks spanning the years 2023 and 2024, drawing inspiration from her relocation from Windhoek to Oranjemund in early 2023. According to sources close to the artist, these works intricately weave together both novel and familiar symbols and shapes.

Marais’ dense and vivid paintings are influenced by triangulation beacons dotting the desert landscape near her new studio, as well as motifs from a print by renowned artist John Muafangejo adorning her living space.

The compositions within “Bearings” are characterized by their complexity, merging multiple divergent forms into fractured yet cohesive wholes. Through her art, Marais offers viewers a glimpse into a multi-layered network that reflects her journey of relocation amidst the geographical and social milieu of her surroundings.

Marais herself explains that elements from her new environment, such as the enigmatic “Black Sophie” island off the coast and the imposing coastal desert wind, find their way into her works. From the delineation of mining concessions on landscape maps to the crystalline structures of precious stones, Marais’ paintings encapsulate her quest for connection and orientation within her new surroundings.

The exhibition will run from 1 June to 6 July, welcoming visitors daily from Monday to Saturday. Opening hours are from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Mondays, and from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Tuesday to Friday, with Saturday hours extending from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.