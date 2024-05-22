Select Page

Nicky Marais unveils new exhibition ‘Bearings’ at National Art Gallery

Posted by | May 21, 2024 |

Nicky Marais unveils new exhibition ‘Bearings’ at National Art Gallery

StArt Art Gallery and the National Art Gallery of Namibia will present the latest solo exhibition by acclaimed Namibian artist Nicky Marais, titled “Bearings.”

The exhibition will debut on 30 May at 6:00 PM at the National Art Gallery in Windhoek, inviting art enthusiasts and the public to immerse themselves in Marais’ captivating body of work.

Attendees can look forward to an insightful opening address by dramaturge and multidisciplinary artist Ndinomholo Ndilula. Moreover, an engaging art talk is scheduled for June 8th at 11:00 AM, offering attendees a deeper understanding of Marais’ creative process and the inspiration behind her exhibited works.

Marais has meticulously crafted a new collection of artworks spanning the years 2023 and 2024, drawing inspiration from her relocation from Windhoek to Oranjemund in early 2023. According to sources close to the artist, these works intricately weave together both novel and familiar symbols and shapes.

Marais’ dense and vivid paintings are influenced by triangulation beacons dotting the desert landscape near her new studio, as well as motifs from a print by renowned artist John Muafangejo adorning her living space.

The compositions within “Bearings” are characterized by their complexity, merging multiple divergent forms into fractured yet cohesive wholes. Through her art, Marais offers viewers a glimpse into a multi-layered network that reflects her journey of relocation amidst the geographical and social milieu of her surroundings.

Marais herself explains that elements from her new environment, such as the enigmatic “Black Sophie” island off the coast and the imposing coastal desert wind, find their way into her works. From the delineation of mining concessions on landscape maps to the crystalline structures of precious stones, Marais’ paintings encapsulate her quest for connection and orientation within her new surroundings.

The exhibition will run from 1 June to 6 July, welcoming visitors daily from Monday to Saturday. Opening hours are from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Mondays, and from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Tuesday to Friday, with Saturday hours extending from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

American Ultra – Film Review

American Ultra – Film Review

23 October 2015

Hit the Beat 2016 – In Rhythm we meet

Hit the Beat 2016 – In Rhythm we meet

27 May 2016

Riding Souls alight at Omba Gallery

Riding Souls alight at Omba Gallery

24 April 2015

Art of Hope School Competition introduced

Art of Hope School Competition introduced

20 October 2022