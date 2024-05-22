Government strongly condemns the foiled coup in the DRC

The government has expressed grave concern over the recent political turmoil in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following an attempted coup d’état on Sunday.

The country’s security forces foiled the coup which targeted DRC’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, and his Economy Minister Vital Kamerhe.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Peya Mushelenga in a statement, condemned the coup attempt in the strongest terms.

“Namibia remains resolute in its stance on zero tolerance on acceding to power through unconstitutional means, in line with the principles of the African Union (AU), the AU Constitutive Act, and the African Charter on Democratic Elections and Governance,” he said.

These principles advocate for the rejection and condemnation of any unconstitutional change of government, echoing the AU’s commitment to achieving “Silencing of the Guns in Africa”, he added.

Furthermore, Mushelenga said Namibia stands in solidarity with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), endorsing and supporting the statement issued by SADC reaffirming member states’ commitment to the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation. This protocol aims to foster peace and security within the region.

“Namibia will continue to lend support to the people of the DRC and call on the international community to support the necessary peace initiatives in that sister country,” he concluded.