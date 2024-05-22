Select Page

Burundi national joins UNDP office in Windhoek

Posted by | May 21, 2024 |

Burundi national joins UNDP office in Windhoek

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The United Nations Development Programme in Namibia is delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Izere, one of the African Young Women Leaders Fellows under the African Union Commission-UNDP Africa, to its country office.

Hailing from Burundi, Laura brings considerable depth in academic knowledge. She holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specializing in Trade and International Finance, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Before joining UNDP, she excelled in various roles. For instance, she was a Human Resources individual contractor at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in Geneva, and she was an independent consultant on the conception of a new Area Development Programme and in Monitoring and Evaluation at World Vision Burundi.

In her new role, Laura will contribute her expertise to the Sustainable, Inclusive, Green Growth Portfolio in Windhoek. “We are confident that her diverse skills and experience will be a valuable asset to the team as we work together to drive sustainable development in the country,” said the UNDP’s Namibia country office.

About The Author

Freeman Ya Ngulu

Freeman Ngulu is an investigtor, an author and a keen entrepreneur. His speciality is data journalism for which he loves to dig deep into topics often ignored by mainstream reporting. He tweets @hobameteorite.

Related Posts

Ilke Platt gets recognition at Africa’s World Woman Leaders 2021 awards

Ilke Platt gets recognition at Africa’s World Woman Leaders 2021 awards

28 September 2021

2013 Young Businesswoman of the Year continues to grow, bags prestigious IPM CEO of the Year accolade

2013 Young Businesswoman of the Year continues to grow, bags prestigious IPM CEO of the Year accolade

8 November 2019

Picture gallery of OMDis Women in Business conference

Picture gallery of OMDis Women in Business conference

26 October 2023

Women in Africa need to chain the entire continent as their marketplace

Women in Africa need to chain the entire continent as their marketplace

6 November 2019