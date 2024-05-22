Burundi national joins UNDP office in Windhoek

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The United Nations Development Programme in Namibia is delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Izere, one of the African Young Women Leaders Fellows under the African Union Commission-UNDP Africa, to its country office.

Hailing from Burundi, Laura brings considerable depth in academic knowledge. She holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specializing in Trade and International Finance, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Before joining UNDP, she excelled in various roles. For instance, she was a Human Resources individual contractor at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in Geneva, and she was an independent consultant on the conception of a new Area Development Programme and in Monitoring and Evaluation at World Vision Burundi.

In her new role, Laura will contribute her expertise to the Sustainable, Inclusive, Green Growth Portfolio in Windhoek. “We are confident that her diverse skills and experience will be a valuable asset to the team as we work together to drive sustainable development in the country,” said the UNDP’s Namibia country office.