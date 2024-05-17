Select Page

City of Windhoek renames streets after liberation struggle heroes

May 20, 2024

Individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and the country were honoured at a mass street renaming ceremony recently by the City of Windhoek.

The event was attended by the families of the honorees, who shared heartfelt stories about their loved ones and the roles they played in Namibia’s liberation struggle.

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni said the renaming of these streets serves as a testament to the nation’s challenging and painful history, as all honorees have contributed immensely to the attainment of the country’s independence.

Chairperson of the Heritage Advisory Committee, Councillor Dr. Job Amupanda said that some family members still seek closure regarding the fates of their loved ones following the liberation struggle for independence. “I hope this ceremony will provide them with some solace and closure to the painful chapter of our country’s independence,” he added.

The City of Windhoek said that Eneas Peter Nanyemba Street in Auasblick Extension 1 has been renamed Jason Mutumbulua Street, Sin Street in Dolam has been renamed Ulrich Paulino Street, Johann Albrecht Street in Windhoek Blocks has been renamed Gaob Dr. Justus //Garoeb Street, Jordan Street in Pionierspark has been renamed Arch. Bonifatius Haushiku Street, Dam Beach Street in Goreangab Extension 5 has been renamed John Nankudhu Street, a street without a name in Elisenheim Lifestyle Village has been named Bishop Hendrik Frederik Street, Hennie Laubscher Street in Olympia has been renamed General Karel Ndjoba Street.

They further explained that new streets were also named which included, a new street in Auasblick Extension 1 has been named Adv. Fanuel Kozonguizi Street.

“A new street in Academia Extension 1 has been named Nicodemus Kavikunua Street, a new street in Rocky Crest Extension 4 has been named Simon Sisingi Hiskia Street and these new streets in Rocky Crest Extension 4 have been named Gaob Josophat Gawa-!Nab Street, Chief Kamatuara Kukuri Street, Frans Kambangula Street, Bryan O’linn Street, Karl Kazondunge Street, Festus Kamburona Street, and Jacob Marengo Street,” they concluded.

 

