Trained advocates commissioned into communities to eliminate gender violence

By Michel Haoses.

Last week, 35 trained community leaders and advocates from the Tobias Hainyeko constituency were officially commissioned to Namibian communities as part of the ‘SASA! Together initiative.

‘SASA! Together, derived from the Kiswahili word meaning “NOW” represents the urgency to eliminate gender violence against women and girls.

Fundamentally, the programme aims to empower and champion community-led activism and individuals to root out violence through collective action and advocacy.

The trained leaders and advocates are tasked to engage family members, friends, and neighbours in discussions that spark self-reflection and critical thinking in efforts to reinforce positive norms and stop harmful behaviours.

Speaking at the event, USAID Country Representative Dr McDonald Homer, emphasized the importance of the launch as this represents a significant step forward in eliminating gender violence and promoting dignity for all.

Similarly, Hon. Laura McLeod-Katjirua the Khomas Regional Governor stated, “As we witness this official send-off, we reaffirm our collective commitment as individuals, leaders, partners, among others – to be safe violence-free Namibia. I implore us all to bring an end to this pervasive social vice.”

‘SASA! Together, serve as a key intervention under ‘Reach Namibia’, which is a U.S. government program funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The programme will first be rolled out to all Khomas constituencies and later be expanded to other regions in the next coming months.