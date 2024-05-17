Empowering women entrepreneurs: SheRebuilds the world graduates second cohort

Over 50 female participants, ranging from ages 18 to 65, celebrated their graduation from the second cohort of the SheRebuilds the World Female Entrepreneurship Project on 13 May.

The programme provided them with the tools and guidance to refine their business concepts into viable enterprises.

The SheRebuilds the World project, a collaborative effort between the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Business Financial Solutions (BFS), and Economic Cooperation and Investments for Latvia (ESI-LV), aimed to empower young and aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Through a series of interventions, including an intensive three-day boot camp and a complimentary three-month online entrepreneurship course from Riga Business School, participants were equipped with essential skills and knowledge.

The NIPDB highlighted that the project, themed “Female Empowerment through Entrepreneurship in Africa,” served as a platform to promote entrepreneurship development and increase awareness of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) services in Namibia.

Encouraging more Namibian female entrepreneurs to engage with similar initiatives, the NIPDB urged interested individuals to email [email protected].

The success of the second cohort follows the graduation of 39 participants from the programme’s inaugural event in 2022/23.