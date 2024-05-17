US$50 million grant from Global Fund to assist with fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

The country has secured a grant of US$50 million (about N$910 million) from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

The funding injection, which will cover 3 years, includes additional funds earmarked for the COVID-19 Response Mechanism.

Speaking at the launch of the Global Fund Cycle 7 last week on Friday, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, the Minister of Health and Social Services, underscored the importance of the grant in bolstering the country’s healthcare system.

“Namibia, which is misclassified as an upper-middle-income country, has long been at the forefront of the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria,” Shangula said.

“However, we face formidable challenges in our quest to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare services for all our citizens,” he added.

The grant will enable Namibia to scale up targeted interventions, including testing, treatment, and prevention programs for HIV, TB, and malaria, he said, adding that it will also address existing gaps and challenges, particularly in reaching underserved populations.

Shangula highlighted the country’s achievements in achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and its position in the malaria pre-elimination phase, expressing optimism that the new funds will help sustain and enhance these achievements.

According to Shangula, the impact of the grant will be felt at the community level, where vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations will benefit from improved access to health services and medications.

Innovative approaches funded by the grant, such as mobile health units and community-based health services, will bring care directly to those in need, ensuring that no one is left behind, he said.