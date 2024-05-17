Schlettwein leads delegation at 10th World Water Forum in Bali

The country will take part in the 10th World Water Forum, themed “Water for Shared Prosperity,” held in Bali, Indonesia from 20 to 24 May. The delegation will be led by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, and Land Reform (MAWLR), Carl Schlettwein.

Accompanying the Minister is the Executive Director of MAWLR, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, alongside technical staff members, a statement released Monday said.

The forum, aiming to build on the momentum generated by the UN-Water Conference in New York in March 2023, provides a crucial platform for global dialogue and collaboration on water management issues.

Namibia’s active participation in the forum underscores its commitment to enhancing water management and fostering cooperation with neighboring countries. Given that Namibia relies heavily on shared perennial rivers for its water supply, strengthening transboundary water cooperation is deemed imperative.

During the forum, MAWLR will engage in high-level panels, and interactive dialogues, and host a side event titled “Transboundary Water Cooperation: Water for Peace, Regional Integration, and Prosperity – Namibia’s Experience.”

This event will spotlight the benefits of transboundary water cooperation, shedding light on Namibia’s endeavors in this regard.

Furthermore, MAWLR aims to champion Namibia’s Water and Sanitation Security agenda globally and establish partnerships to expedite the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) targets by 2030. This initiative involves developing national voluntary commitments to accelerate progress towards SDG 6 objectives.

The insights gleaned and shared during the forum are expected to offer valuable solutions to Namibia’s water management challenges, thereby contributing to the nation’s journey towards shared prosperity.

As part of the delegation’s itinerary, MAWLR will also visit the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), specifically the Faculty of Agriculture, to explore opportunities for collaboration in seed production and development.