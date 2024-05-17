Enjoy a throwback cinema experience this May with Ster-Kinekor

Ster-Kinekor has kicked off its Throwback Cinema campaign this May, treating movie enthusiasts to a nostalgic journey with four iconic and classic films from the past.

According to Ster-Kinekor, each featured film will grace the screen for one week only at Ster-Kinekor Maerua, with ticket prices set at just N$50 for all screenings. “This is your chance to revisit some iconic movie blasts from the past, or perhaps to discover them for the first time,” they expressed.

Lynne Wylie, Chief Marketing Officer at Ster-Kinekor, highlighted the passion for reliving cherished movie moments on the big screen. “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some of these unforgettable titles for our customers to enjoy at a very affordable ticket price. We have a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big-screen experience,” she affirmed.

The lineup of movies set to be screened includes “Back to the Future 1,” “Chicago,” “Meet Joe Black,” and “Notting Hill.” Movie buffs can anticipate an immersive cinematic experience as they delve into these timeless cinematic gems.