Select Page

Enjoy a throwback cinema experience this May with Ster-Kinekor

Posted by | May 17, 2024 |

Enjoy a throwback cinema experience this May with Ster-Kinekor

Ster-Kinekor has kicked off its Throwback Cinema campaign this May, treating movie enthusiasts to a nostalgic journey with four iconic and classic films from the past.

According to Ster-Kinekor, each featured film will grace the screen for one week only at Ster-Kinekor Maerua, with ticket prices set at just N$50 for all screenings. “This is your chance to revisit some iconic movie blasts from the past, or perhaps to discover them for the first time,” they expressed.

Lynne Wylie, Chief Marketing Officer at Ster-Kinekor, highlighted the passion for reliving cherished movie moments on the big screen. “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some of these unforgettable titles for our customers to enjoy at a very affordable ticket price. We have a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big-screen experience,” she affirmed.

The lineup of movies set to be screened includes “Back to the Future 1,” “Chicago,” “Meet Joe Black,” and “Notting Hill.” Movie buffs can anticipate an immersive cinematic experience as they delve into these timeless cinematic gems.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Influencer Pombili appointed the new face of Mercedes-Benz

Influencer Pombili appointed the new face of Mercedes-Benz

17 July 2023

Film Review – The Wolverine

Film Review – The Wolverine

9 August 2013

Offbeat – 19 April 2013

Offbeat – 19 April 2013

19 April 2013

National Theatre to stage ‘Sisters’ on Thursday and Friday

National Theatre to stage ‘Sisters’ on Thursday and Friday

30 October 2018