Electoral Commission dispatches voter registration material in preparation for the general registration of voters

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has taken decisive steps in readiness for the forthcoming General Registration of Voters (GRV) by dispatching essential voter registration materials and equipment across all regions and Namibian Diplomatic Missions abroad.

According to the ECN, this strategic move aligns with the timelines delineated in the 2024 Electoral Calendar. They elaborated that within the domestic sphere, the distribution of equipment and materials to the regions was facilitated by NAMPOST Courier, under the vigilant escort of the Namibian Police, following the established ECN Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Internationally, the ECN utilized the secure Diplomatic Postal Services of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MICRO) in conjunction with DHL for the safe delivery of materials to the respective Namibian Diplomatic Missions.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming 2024 GRV, scheduled to transpire from June 3rd to August 1st, the Commission underscored the necessity for all eligible Namibian citizens, aged 18 and above, to undergo fresh registration within their respective Constituencies.

“We have established 567 registration teams for local deployment, while 35 teams will cater to Namibian citizens at our Diplomatic Missions,” stated a representative from the ECN.

Registration points will operate from 08:00 to 19:00, Mondays through Saturdays nationwide, including all Namibian Diplomatic Missions, to ensure accessibility and inclusivity throughout the registration period.