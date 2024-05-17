Author of ‘The Sands Shall Witness’ to engage readers at Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut Namibia is set to welcome Walter Hurst Williamson, the author of the compelling novel ‘The Sands Shall Witness’.

Scheduled for 23 May at 19:00, the institute’s library will serve as the venue for a reading of Williamson’s debut work, followed by an engaging Q&A session with the author.

‘The Sands Shall Witness’ paints a vivid narrative of Conrad Huber, a young German colonial aid thrust into the tumultuous landscape of Namibia in 1903, amidst fervent rebellions among native communities incited by the government. Against the backdrop of geopolitical unrest and colonial injustices, Conrad’s journey intertwines with that of Sybille Maharero, the daughter of the Herero Chief leading the uprising against the Germans.

Together, they navigate cultural divisions and embark on a daring escape through the harsh expanse of the Kalahari Desert, a journey that challenges the boundaries of their humanity and their improbable union.

According to the Goethe-Institut, Williamson’s passion for storytelling traces back to his childhood, igniting a lifelong fascination with historical fiction and African history.

The author expressed his aspiration to shed light on the overlooked stories of cultures and peoples, with particular acknowledgment to the Otuvawa Cultural Institute based in Eenhana for their contributions to his book.

Readers and literature enthusiasts alike are encouraged to join the Goethe-Institut for an evening of literary immersion and dialogue with Walter Hurst Williamson, as he unveils the intricate layers of ‘The Sands Shall Witness’ and delves into the inspirations behind his evocative narrative.