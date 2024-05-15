Chamber of Commerce connects with community through business consultation outreach

By Michel Haoses

The Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in collaboration with the Khomas Regional Council (KRC), First National Bank, and MTC hosted the annual community business consultation outreach meeting with SMEs in Khomas Region on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the relationship between stakeholders and NCCI, information sharing about the services provided by NCCI and feedback since the last meeting, the Khomas economy, as well as information on the Draft National Economy, Start-Ups, and Entrepreneurship Development Policy and Draft Sustainable Special Economic Zones Bill.

Speaking at the meeting was the Board Director of NCCI, Paratus Nepolo, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between stakeholders, the importance of SMEs formalizing their businesses such as registering with BIPA, being in good standing with the different ministries, networking and aligning oneself with government policies.

Sharing information about the core services and mandate, outstanding bills and legislations, and different Memorandums of Understand (MoU) signed, was NCCI SME Development Officer, Antonia Dumbe-Udeh.

Dumbe-Udeh also highlighted statistical information about the Khomas Region revealing construction and manufacturing to be the most active industries in Khomas and key developmental budget spending spending projects for Khomas, such as the upgrading of the Windhoek Central and Katutura Hospital, rehabilitation of the Windhoek-Okahandja road amongst others, urging SME’s to look into these opportunities.

NCCI Advocacy Officer, Milner Siboleka also presented, highlighting the Draft National Economy, Start-Ups, and Entrepreneurship Development Policy which aims to promote a culture of entrepreneurship, and the Draft Sustainable Special Economic Zones Bill that focuses on aligning Namibia with global export standards and practices.

Furthermore, the control officers and councillors from the ten constituencies, in attendance, all presented their Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats (SWOT) analysis overview, revealing government regulations, crime lack of information, and unemployment as common threats in respective constituencies.

The meeting concluded with a presentation on SME Value Proposition by Othiniel Ndivayele, FNB Transactional Sales Manager Mid Touch, and an SME and Q&A session.