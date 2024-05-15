Select Page

Alfred H Knight appoints new country manager

May 16, 2024

By Michel Haoses.

Alfred H Knight, a global provider of inspection and analysis for metals, minerals, solid fuels, and agricultural industries this week announced the appointment of Moses Pius as Country Manager of the Namibia branch.

Pius, a scientist with over ten years of experience in the mineral extractive industry is an accomplished professional with an impressive academic background, holding an Honours Degree in Chemistry and Geology, a masters’s degree in Business Administration, a master’s degree in Chemistry Engineering, and an LLM in the Law of Petroleum and Mineral Extraction and Use from the University of Cape Town.

According to his LinkedIn profile, before his appointment, Pius worked within the Gabon minerals testing, trade, and inspections industry in central Africa.

 

