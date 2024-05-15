Capricorn School Netball League to kick-off Friday

The Capricorn Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the sport with the launch of the annual Capricorn Schools Netball League.

Kicking off on Friday, the league promises an exciting season of matches, with the first games slated to take place in Windhoek and culminate in national playoffs by 24 August.

With participation surging by over 20% since 2023, the league expects to draw over 85 teams from various regions, including Erongo, Karas, Khomas, Hardap, Kunene, Otjikoto, Omaheke, and Otjizondjupa.

Teams will vie for coveted titles across different age groups, ranging from Under 11 to Under 19 categories.

Liezel Garbers, Chairperson of Capricorn Schools Netball League, expressed gratitude to Capricorn Group for their steadfast support, anticipating an exhilarating season of competitive matches.

Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive for Brand & Corporate Affairs, emphasized the importance of sports in character-building, teamwork, and fostering commitment among youth. Horn reaffirmed Capricorn Group’s dedication to sports development, particularly in women’s sports.

“We are proud of our group’s legacy in positively contributing to netball development in Namibia over the years,” Horn stated. “The Capricorn School Netball League provides students with the opportunity to compete for their schools, playing high-standard netball that enhances their skills,” she said.

This weekend’s matches will be held at Windhoek Gymnasium for the Under 12, 13, and 14 teams, and Windhoek High School for the Under 15, 17, and 19 teams.

Endorsed by the Namibian School Sport Union, the Capricorn School Netball League aims to promote youth participation and nurture talent in the sport.