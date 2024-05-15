Select Page

GIPF hosts pre-retirement workshop for Windhoek based members

May 16, 2024

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) conducted a comprehensive three-day pre-retirement workshop tailored for its Windhoek based members.

Scheduled from 14 to 16 May, the targeted engagement initiative aimed to provide GIPF members aged between 50 to 59 with essential information regarding various Fund-related matters.

Topics covered include an overview of the Fund’s benefits and rules, retirement options such as normal age retirement, early age retirement, and late age retirement. Additionally, individual consultations are available for members seeking personalized assistance and information.

The workshop also offered a platform for attendees to interact with key stakeholders such as the Namibia Retirement Fund Administration (NAMRA) and the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS). This holistic approach ensures that members receive comprehensive information crucial for their impending retirement.

The event was open for attendance to all members of the Fund, particularly employees of the government, Regional Councils, and GIPF participating institutions.

 

