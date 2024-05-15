Select Page

Tragic incident halts operations at Rössing Solar Plant construction site

Rössing Uranium Limited, on Wednesday evening announced a tragic incident that occurred at its solar plant construction site.

An employee of one of the contractor’s sub-contractors sustained fatal injuries during operations,
Rössing acting Managing Director, Martin Tjipita said in a statement.

According to Tjipita, as a result of this unfortunate event, operations at the solar plant construction site have been immediately suspended until further notice.

Authorities have been informed and are currently conducting investigations at the scene, he added.

“Out of respect for the deceased and their family, the company is withholding details until the next of kin have been duly informed,” he said.

In response to this tragic incident, all afternoon and night shift operations had to be halted.

“Normal operations are expected to resume on 16 May. Additionally, a safety pause has been scheduled for all shifts, during which the senior leadership team will address safety concerns before resuming operations,” he concluded.

 

