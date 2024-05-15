Select Page

Local film ‘Uno & Hatago’ set for release, says Women’s Leadership Centre

May 15, 2024

The Women’s Leadership Centre (WLC) has announced the forthcoming release of a groundbreaking new Namibian film titled ‘Uno & Hatago’.

This powerful cinematic narrative follows the journey of a young lesbian couple as they courageously navigate societal barriers, prejudice, and violence in their pursuit of love and acceptance.

Starring Diana Masters as Uno and Uakamburuavi Jeomba as Hatago, the film intricately captures the struggles and triumphs of their relationship, showcasing the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

The Centre encourages audiences to stay tuned as they prepare for the film’s premieres, scheduled just in time to coincide with Pride month. Future screenings are planned in communities across Namibia, fostering an environment of celebration for love, diversity, and resilience.

Established as a Namibian feminist organisation registered as a Trust, the Women’s Leadership Centre focuses on building women’s rights leadership and citizenship among marginalized groups.

This includes girls and young women from communities such as indigenous San, lesbian individuals, and those subjected to harmful cultural practices.

Through their initiatives, the centre aims to empower and uplift those who are often overlooked and discriminated against in society.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

