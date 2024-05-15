Local film ‘Uno & Hatago’ set for release, says Women’s Leadership Centre

The Women’s Leadership Centre (WLC) has announced the forthcoming release of a groundbreaking new Namibian film titled ‘Uno & Hatago’.

This powerful cinematic narrative follows the journey of a young lesbian couple as they courageously navigate societal barriers, prejudice, and violence in their pursuit of love and acceptance.

Starring Diana Masters as Uno and Uakamburuavi Jeomba as Hatago, the film intricately captures the struggles and triumphs of their relationship, showcasing the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

The Centre encourages audiences to stay tuned as they prepare for the film’s premieres, scheduled just in time to coincide with Pride month. Future screenings are planned in communities across Namibia, fostering an environment of celebration for love, diversity, and resilience.

Established as a Namibian feminist organisation registered as a Trust, the Women’s Leadership Centre focuses on building women’s rights leadership and citizenship among marginalized groups.

This includes girls and young women from communities such as indigenous San, lesbian individuals, and those subjected to harmful cultural practices.

Through their initiatives, the centre aims to empower and uplift those who are often overlooked and discriminated against in society.