Rehoboth hosts inaugural digital boot camp to boost business digitization

To promote digital literacy and business growth, the town of Rehoboth played host to the first digital boot camp a fortnight ago, where Deputy Mayor Justin Coetzee emphasized the significance of such initiatives for the town during the event’s opening ceremony.

Organised by the Namibia Investment Promotion Board (NIPDB) in partnership with the Namibia College for Open Learning (NAMCOL), and with support from the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Namibia/Angola, the digital boot camp aimed to upskill and promote digitization among Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the NIPDB, the boot camps are designed to enhance participants’ digital skills, fostering efficiency in operations and productivity while enabling business growth and revenue generation for at least 63 MSMEs. They stressed that the initiative also aims to accelerate the adoption of technological innovation among participants.

Moreover, it was announced that similar digital boot camps will be conducted in two more towns this year, namely Keetmanshoop and Eenhana. MSMEs interested in participating in these boot camps were encouraged to reach out to Maria Namukwambi at [email protected] for further details.

Looking ahead, the NIPDB outlined ambitious goals for the program, aiming to upscale at least 55% of participating MSMEs from their initial size to the next phase by 2028. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of fostering smart partnerships and coordinating efforts to achieve targeted initiatives within priority sectors.

The digital boot camp in Rehoboth marks a crucial step in empowering local businesses with the digital skills necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. As the initiative expands to other towns, it is expected to contribute significantly to enhancing digital literacy and fostering economic growth across Namibia.