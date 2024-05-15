Ultimate Safaris donates N$8.5 million to conservation projects in 2023

By Michel Haoses.

The latest audited financial statements of Ultimate Safaris have unveiled a commendable act of philanthropy, as the company directed donations totaling N$8.5 million towards various conservation projects through the Conservation Travel Foundation (CTF) in the year 2023.

In a statement this week the entity said among the notable contributions, N$1.8 million was allocated for the provision of solar power within the Tsiseb Communal Conservancy, while an additional N$1 million was earmarked for the construction of predator-proof kraals. Furthermore, over N$3.5 million was donated to support conservation organisations such as the Desert Lion Conservation Trust, AfriCat, TOSCO Lion Ranger, and Communal Conservancy Rhino Rangers.

The Rhino Trust’s coordinated Rhino Ranger programme received direct support through the Ultimate Safaris-led Pack for Conservation initiative. This initiative, in collaboration with Cymot, enables individuals both within and outside Namibia to purchase dedicated Rhino Ranger gear online via a secure platform, with proceeds going directly to support the Rangers on the ground.

Tristan Cowley, CTF founder and Managing Director of Ultimate Safaris, expressed his vision behind establishing the foundation, aiming to bring tangible, positive impacts and drive change in ecosystem conservation and socio-economic development in rural communities across Namibia.

Cowley emphasised Ultimate Safaris’ longstanding commitment to enriching the lives of communities and enhancing the areas they visit, a mission facilitated transparently through the Foundation.

This sentiment was echoed by testimonials from key figures such as Tommy Haxabeb, Vice-Principal of Grootberg Primary School, Dr. Flip Stander of the Desert Lion Project, and Jeff Muntefering of Save the Rhino Trust. They all expressed gratitude for the support received from CTF and emphasized the significant impact the foundation has had and will continue to have.

Over the past three years, CTF has raised and delivered over N$24 million worth of support to various organizations, fostering enduring relationships with conservation partners such as the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Paratus, and the Lion Recovery Fund.

In a bid to ensure that all funds raised by CTF are channeled directly to supported projects, the Foundation benefits from pro bono administrative and logistical support from Ultimate Safaris.