Doek Literary Festival returns for its second edition in Windhoek

Doek, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second edition of the Doek Literary Festival. Set to unfold at the Goethe-Institut in Windhoek from Wednesday, 21 August to Saturday, 24 August, the festival promises a vibrant celebration of literature, poetry, and visual arts. Attendance is free of charge, welcoming all literary enthusiasts.

As a biennial affair, the Doek Literary Festival serves as a platform to honor the contributions of writers, poets, and visual artists featured in Doek! Literary Magazine.

This publication aims to spotlight the finest in Namibian literature alongside works from across Africa and the African diaspora. The festival stands as a cornerstone of Doek’s mission to cultivate and enrich Namibia’s literary landscape while fostering an engaging environment for encountering the creative expressions of Namibian and African talents.

This year’s lineup features an illustrious array of writers, performing poets, visual artists, and musicians from various corners of the globe. Among the distinguished participants are Roxane Bayer (Namibia), Chiké Frankie Edozien (Nigeria), Ndawedwa Denga Hanghuwo (Namibia), Ishion Hutchinson (Jamaica), Maaza Mengiste (Ethiopia & USA), and many more, including local luminaries such as David Smuts.

Under the official sponsorship of Bank Windhoek, the 2024 Doek Literary Festival emerges as a premier gathering, showcasing award-winning authors, poets, photographers, and musicians. Festival-goers can anticipate an enriching program comprising panel discussions, creative writing workshops, and captivating musical performances, all revolving around this year’s theme: “IndePENdence—freedom through reading and writing.”

With a diverse ensemble of creatives hailing from Namibia, Angola, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, the festival aims to delve into the multifaceted realms of storytelling. Their published works will serve as the backdrop for insightful explorations into the joys, challenges, dreams, and realities of narrative artistry in Namibia, Africa, and beyond.

Rémy Ngamije, founder and chairperson of Doek and the current festival director, expressed gratitude for Bank Windhoek’s steadfast support in bringing together literary talents from around the world. Ngamije highlighted the festival’s role in facilitating exchanges between local and international storytellers of the highest caliber.

Co-sponsored by the Windham Campbell Prizes, the Doek Literary Festival continues its collaboration with esteemed literary organizations, bolstering Namibia’s standing as a thriving hub for readers and writers alike. The festival’s success owes much to the collective efforts of its patron, the honorable Justice David Smuts, and the board of trustees, along with a dedicated cast of Namibian partners.

Ngamije emphasized the monumental undertaking required to orchestrate such an event, underscoring the invaluable contributions of the festival’s partners in ensuring its success.