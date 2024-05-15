Central Procurement Board refutes allegations of corruptions made by activist

By Michel Haoses.

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) released a statement on Tuesday, refuting allegations of corruption made by Michael Amushelelo on 8 May regarding the bid procurement for the supply of pharmaceutical products.

According to the statement, the board received a procurement request to supply and deliver pharmaceutical products from the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) in March 2022.

The recommended method of procurement by the MoHSS was “Open International Bidding” by section 30 of the Public Procurement (PPA).

Some of the key objects of the Act amongst others, are job creation for Namibian citizens, and sourcing of goods manufactured, mined, extracted, or grown in Namibia in effect of these objects the board held a meeting on the third of March 2022.

At this meeting, the Board inquired with the Medicines Regulatory Council through the Ministry of Health and Social Services if there are any Namibian manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, and on 4 March 2022, the board received a response indicating Fabupharm as the only manufacturer in Namibia.

Based on this response and in terms of Resolution CPBN-03/19/2022 the Board decided to restrict 41 items for procurement from Fabupharm and according to Section 36 (1) of the Public Procurement Act, the Board or a public entity can procure goods, and services from a single source without competition.

In addition, the Board also appointed a Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) on 30 June 2022 which comprised of independent, qualified, and professional individuals selected from a database from applications received from members of the public and are not employees of CPBN to evaluate the bid.

On 24 November 2022, the BEC submitted its first report to the Board for adjudication with a recommendation that the bid be canceled as the BEC could not establish the beneficial owners of one of the shareholding companies of Fabupharm by the name of Allegrow Fund.

Noting that the Board has the authority to review, reject, or approve recommendations made by the BEC, the Board adjudicated on this matter. It rejected the BEC’s recommendation and instead directed that the BEC establish the beneficial ownership from the bidder which was later established.

On 9 July 2023, the BEC submitted a final report recommendation that the bid be awarded to Fabupharm for 27 pharmaceutical items valued at N$184,988,965.60 for two years.

The Board approved this recommendation at its meeting held on 3 August 2023 and released the Notice of Selection Award on 28 March 2024

In response to the allegations made by Amushelelo, the Board notes that CPBN operates as an independent body and refutes any claims that Ipumbu Shiimi, Minster of Finance and Public Enterprises influenced the bid as it is devoid of any truth.