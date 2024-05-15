Vivo Energy Windhoek marathon returns with second edition on 25 May

The eagerly anticipated Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon is back for its second edition, slated to take place on May 25. Registration is now open, as announced by Vivo Energy Namibia. Participants have the opportunity to sign up for various categories including the full marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km, and the 5km fun run or walk.

With registrations already underway, Vivo Energy anticipates a turnout of over 2,000 runners, building on the success of last year’s inaugural event which saw over 1,200 participants and raised more than N$160,000 for charitable projects in collaboration with the Windhoek City Residents Mayoral Trust.

Jaco van Rensburg, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia, emphasized the importance of partnerships in making the event possible, acknowledging collaborations with the City of Windhoek, Athletics Namibia, and the local running community.

Lot Ndamanhomata, Public Relations Officer of Athletics Namibia, underscored the significance of such partnerships in athlete development, enabling them to compete on global platforms like the Olympics.

Windhoek Mayor, Councillor Queen Kamati, highlighted the marathon’s symbolic representation of endurance and determination, inviting participants worldwide to join in and showcase their athletic prowess while embracing the spirit of the city.

This year, all proceeds from the marathon will go towards providing access to water points in Windhoek’s informal settlements, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. Mayor Kamati pledged an additional N$50,000 towards this cause.

Last year’s proceeds were utilized to equip community libraries in Nathanael Maxuilili and Greenwell Matongo settlements with books and computers, enriching educational resources for learners in various subjects.