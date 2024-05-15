Beuthin wins leg three of ROTAX Max national karting series

By Adolf Kaure.

Racer Zain Beuthin won the third leg of the ROTAX Max national karting championship series which took place at the Swakopmund Go Kart track last Saturday.

Beuthin won the event in the DD2 elite category on 97 points, followed by Nikita Thieme (93 points) and Ezequiel dos Santos (83 points), finishing second and third respectively.

According to the race organiser, Jörg Goldbeck, the sport of karting in Namibia is growing rapidly as he hailed the latest leg a success. “The sport is growing for the last two or three years and so each event is successful.”

“The competition is get bigger and some of the drivers go to South Africa to race there so the level of competition is getting better.”

“There are barely [any] old carts on the grid so the people are putting in a lot of effort and money spending time in practice. This is all going into a really nice future for the sport,” said Goldbeck.

He further revealed that Namibia will have its first ever representative at the ROTAX Max World Series Grand Finale, which is scheduled to take place in October in Sarno, Italy.

“The ROTAX Max Series is organised in more than 70 countries world-wide including Namibia. ROTAX is an engine brand and we are running all the different classes.”

“The ROTAX Max World Series Grand Finale is held annually and this year they have invited all the ticket winners and national champions for the competition. For 2024, Namibia has one ticket in the DD2 class for the first time ever,” he said.

The Namibian champion at the end of the year will compete at the ROTAX World Grand Finale which is a full week of racing. The races have been hosted since 2000 and is the pinnacle of karting gathering over 400 drivers annually.