SADC strengthens collection of migration data in the region

By Michel Haoses

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of Immigration, Labour Commissioners, and Statistics held a meeting from 6 to 10 May, to report on the indicators of the SADC Regional Migration Policy Framework and Action Plan and the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) Reporting Matrix in Livingstone, Zambia.

SADC, recognising the development potential of migration and the vital part it plays in regional integration and socio-economic development held the meeting to strengthen the collection of migration data in the region.

The meeting focused on the SADC Regional Migration Policy Framework and Global Compact on Migration objectives in preparation for the Continental Review of the GCM.

In his opening remarks, Dr Japhet Lishomwa, Director General for Immigration of Zambia highlighted that Heads of Immigration, Labour Commissioners, and Statistics play a vital role in the process of reporting on the implementation of the GCM as well as the Regional Migration Policy Framework.

He added that data collection, analysis, and reporting remain essential as they ensure that the region has a clear and accurate picture of efforts made toward achieving the aspirations of the GCM and the SADC Regional Migration Policy Framework.

The Director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, Prof. Kula Theletsane similarly highlighted the importance of migration statistics in regional integration development as the availability of comprehensive disaggregated data allows for sound, evidence-based policies.

Mati Hashemee, Regional Director of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) noted positive development and progress in regional integration such as improved cross-border transport options and growing opportunities in circular cross-border trade and the easing on visa exemptions in line with the SADC Protocol on the Facilitations of Movements Persons.

The meeting was jointly convened with IOM representation from all 16 member countries affirming the commitment of both partners to promoting safety, orderly, and regular migration in the region.