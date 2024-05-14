NUST partners with Africaonline to offer internship opportunities

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has inked a partnership with Africaonline, opening doors for students and graduates to engage in hands-on Work Integrated Learning (WIL) experiences.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the two institutions sets the stage for NUST students, particularly those from the Faculty of Computing and Informatics, to gain essential skills and practical experiences crucial for success in today’s competitive job market.

According to NUST officials, this collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing educational experiences and empowering graduates for success. Through the MoA, students will have the invaluable opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world settings, bolstered by mentorship, training, and exposure to industry best practices.

The university expressed solidarity with Africaonline in their shared commitment to empowering graduates, fostering innovation, and shaping a promising future for Namibia. By unlocking new avenues and fostering excellence, NUST and Africaonline aim to equip students with the tools they need to thrive in their future careers, thereby making meaningful contributions to Namibia’s socio-economic development.

Dr. Andrew Niikondo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching, Learning, and Technology at NUST, emphasized the significance of strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Africaonline in enhancing the employability of graduates and ensuring their academic journey culminates in rewarding career opportunities.

Ingram van Heerden, Managing Director at Africaonline, highlighted the importance of innovation and technological advancement in the industry, emphasizing Africaonline’s enthusiasm for harnessing the energy, creativity, and fresh ideas that Namibia’s young minds bring to the table.