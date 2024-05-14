Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 tourney kicks off with expanded opportunities

Last week saw the launch of the third edition of the Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Tournament in Windhoek, promising a showcase of talent and a platform for players to shine and secure positions on prominent stages.

With an increased sponsorship of N$200,000 from Bank Windhoek, the tournament will feature 16 teams, with eight from Windhoek and eight from Oshakati set to compete.

Ramblers, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA), Swallows, Kasaona, Kaizen Football Academy (KFA), Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), and River Heights will kick off the Windhoek edition from May 21st at 17:30 until May 25th. All matches for the Windhoek edition will take place at Ramblers.

While the final teams for the Oshakati edition are yet to be confirmed, it is scheduled to begin from June 21st to June 23rd.

At the launch event, Bronwyn Moody, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Sponsorships, emphasized the bank’s commitment to inclusivity and recognized the transformative power of sports in developing skills and talents in Namibia.

Sedric van Turah, Chairman of Ramblers Soccer Academy, highlighted the tournament’s positive impact on players, noting that increased exposure could lead to scouting opportunities by premier league teams and potential collaborations between the academy and premier league teams.

Van Turah also encouraged community members to show their support for the players, highlighting that entrance to both tournament venues in Windhoek and Oshakati is free of charge.

Reflecting on the tournament, Kasaona Uerikondjera, Coach of the 2022 winners Kasaona Football Academy, expressed readiness for the intense competition and high expectations from other teams. Uerikondjera looks forward to delivering great action as they face their opponents once again.

Furthermore, the tournament aims to provide exposure for youth academy players who may not have the opportunity to play in Namibia’s soccer calendar’s Second and First Divisions or premier leagues. To ensure the prize money benefits the teams, the top three teams will receive equipment instead of cash prizes.