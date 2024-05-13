By Marlize Horn

Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: Capricorn Foundation.

I recently had the honour of sharing the stage with two phenomenal women I admire for their strength, resilience, and passion. We shared our thoughts and experiences with a group of women on the theme “Filling Your Cup: The Journey to Fulfillment”. Inspired by this event, as well as Mother’s Day, which was celebrated on 12 May, I would like to share my thoughts on fulfilment for women on this beautiful journey we call life.

Firstly, Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible women– whether you are a mother, fulfilling the role of a mother figure, or celebrating your own mother. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the important role of women in society and acknowledge the demands we face at work, at home and in the community. On Mother’s Day, we celebrate and honour the unconditional love, support, and guidance that mothers provide and the significance of motherhood in society. However, the reality is that the “cups” of many women are running empty due to all the demands placed on us.

By nature, we pour our hearts and souls into every aspect of our lives, often neglecting the most important person: ourselves. The saying goes that you cannot pour from an empty cup, which is why self-care is so important to replenish your cup. Self-care looks different for everyone, but it starts with making time for yourself to do something that will nourish your soul —it could be as simple as taking a walk in nature, reading a book, indulging in your favourite hobby, or spending quality time with loved ones. Whatever it may be, we must self-prioritise and set aside time to refill our cups. This will lead to a life of fulfilment.

For me, fulfilment is a word that carries a weight of meaning far beyond its mere letters. It’s about finding purpose, passion, and joy in every aspect of our lives. But let’s be honest, the road to fulfilment is not always smooth. It’s riddled with bumps and unexpected detours. Yet, precisely, these challenges shape us, make us stronger, and ultimately bring us closer to the fulfilment we seek.

So, how do we equip ourselves to navigate these challenges on the road to fulfilment? For me, it starts with gratitude and counting my blessings. Gratitude has the power to shift our perspectives and remind us of the abundance that surrounds us every day. By prioritising self-care, we fill our cups. Despite the chaos and the countless demands pulling us in every direction daily, self-care is not selfish—it is a necessity to help us build resilience. For, how can we show up fully for others, if we are running on empty ourselves?

Fulfillment is, however, not a destination; it’s a journey—a journey that is as unique as each one of us. It’s about finding joy in the journey itself, embracing the highs and the lows, the triumphs and the setbacks – and the guilt trips – with courage and determination. To fill your cup is to nourish your soul. It’s about self-love and self-discovery in a world that often tells us to prioritise everything and everyone else but ourselves. It ignores the imposter in our head, which tells us that we are not good enough and instead listens to our heart.

But we should not confuse filling our cups with selfishness or self-indulgence. It’s about acknowledging that by taking care of ourselves, we become better equipped to take care of others, lead with compassion, and inspire with authenticity.

Never underestimate the power of resilience. As women, we are capable of achieving greatness in both our careers and our personal lives. We can be CEOs and mothers, leaders in the boardroom and pillars of strength at home. We can pursue our passions and nurture our relationships, all while staying true to ourselves and our values. But achieving this balance requires courage, resilience, and a willingness to redefine success on our own terms. It means filling our cups, letting go of outdated notions of perfection, and embracing the reality of life. It means setting boundaries, saying no when necessary, and prioritising self-care without apology. We are responsible to ourselves and the next generation of women and mothers who will follow in our footsteps. We must live authentically, especially those of us blessed with daughters, showing them they can achieve their dreams without compromising their integrity or sacrificing their well-being.

So, ladies, as we navigate our own paths to fulfilment, I urge you to embrace your journey—the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Each experience is a lesson, each challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow, and each step forward is a victory, no matter how small. Remember that your well-being is not negotiable, and neither is your worthiness of love, respect, and happiness.

Know that you are not alone. Let’s uplift and support each other on this journey. As women, we should cheer each other on and celebrate each other’s successes. Supporting other women is not just a noble endeavour—it is a powerful catalyst for change. I dream of a world where success is defined not by what we accomplish but by who we are and the impact we have on the lives of others.

So, let’s fill our cups, not just for ourselves, but for each other. Let’s inspire, empower, and uplift one another as we continue on this journey of life.