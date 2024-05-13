Select Page

NAMCOR throws weight behind Namibia Youth Energy Forum, recognizing its impact

The Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) received a significant boostlast week as NAMCOR officially endorsed the youth-driven initiative.

The endorsement from NAMCOR signifies a major milestone for NYEF, affirming their dedication, hard work, and commitment to empowering young individuals within the energy sector.

NYEF representatives expressed pride in their recognized initiatives and projects, solidifying their reputation as a credible and reliable forum within the industry.

Fanuel Shinedima, Founder and Chairperson of NYEF, expressed profound gratitude for NAMCOR’s support and recognition.

“This endorsement validates our relentless efforts to instigate meaningful change in Namibia’s energy landscape,” Shinedima remarked.

“We are immensely grateful to NAMCOR for their endorsement and continued support, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with them and other stakeholders to advance our mission.”

Looking ahead, NYEF reiterated its determination to drive positive change and contribute to the evolution of Namibia’s energy sector. With NAMCOR’s backing, the forum is poised to further its impact and make a tangible difference in shaping the future of energy in the nation.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

