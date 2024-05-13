Annual charity bazaar promises a purposeful and fun-filled event

The Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) has pledged to make this year’s ADS Annual Charity Bazaar an exceptional occasion brimming with purpose, passion, and philanthropy.

Scheduled for 18 May at the NUST Hotel School from 10:00 to 15:00, the event is set to captivate attendees with its theme, “Education – The Passport to your Future.”

Matthias Geisler, President of ADS, emphasized the significance of the chosen theme, highlighting the transformative power of education.

Geisler expressed that education plays a pivotal role in shaping brighter futures for individuals and communities alike.

The primary beneficiary of this year’s bazaar will be the NUST Eenhana Student Social Welfare Fund.

“The ADS Annual Charity Bazaar promises a diverse range of engaging activities,” Geisler stated.

Attendees can look forward to exploring international arts and crafts, indulging in culinary delights, participating in fun-filled activities for children, and enjoying culturally enriching performances sponsored by esteemed Diplomatic Missions.

With the participation of 29 diplomatic missions, the bazaar is anticipated to be a vibrant celebration of diversity and goodwill.

Geisler emphasized the collective effort of diplomatic spouses in organizing this event, aiming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

As the community eagerly awaits this charitable affair, the ADS Annual Charity Bazaar stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of generosity and collaboration among diplomatic communities in Windhoek.