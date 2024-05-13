School leavers programme pilot phase by Bank Windhoek commences

James Chapman, Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance at Bank Windhoek, emphasized the institution’s commitment to corporate social responsibility as he announced the initiation of the School Leavers Programme pilot phase.

This initiative, Chapman stated, aims to cultivate a symbiotic relationship with communities, fostering a prosperous and sustainable future.

The Capricorn Foundation’s pledge of one million Namibian Dollars to the Bank Windhoek Young Talent Programme via the Capricorn Academy for School Leavers initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to addressing youth unemployment and enhancing access to on-the-job training for young Namibians.

During its experimental phase, the Capricorn Academy for School Leavers will provide ten Grade 12 Class of 2023 graduates with the opportunity to enroll in an 18-month comprehensive training program at Bank Windhoek. Eligible candidates must have attained 25 points in Grade 12 and studied commercial subjects such as Mathematics, Accounting, Business Economics, Economics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

Chapman elaborated that successful participants will undergo training across various banking disciplines, primarily stationed at selected Bank Windhoek branches including Aranos, Karasburg, Oranjemund, Lüderitz, Opuwo, Oshifo, Katima Mulilo, Mariental, and Ondangwa.

Addressing public demand for increased intakes, Chapman assured that the bank is cognizant of this concern and will contemplate extending the initiative following the evaluation of the pilot phase.

“The School Leavers Programme provides selected candidates with a unique opportunity for professional and personal development, preparing them for successful careers in the dynamic banking sector. We express gratitude to the Capricorn Foundation for their generous support,” Chapman remarked. “This initiative exemplifies one of many social responsibility endeavors undertaken by Bank Windhoek within Namibian communities. By giving back, we collectively enhance the quality of life within our communities.”

Chapman concluded by extending well wishes to all potential successful candidates. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply at their nearest Bank Windhoek branch or download the application form from the Bank Windhoek website, www.bankwindhoek.com.na. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, 15 May.