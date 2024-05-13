Select Page

Mayors of Windhoek and Rotterdam pave the way for collaboration

Posted by | May 13, 2024 |

During a recent courtesy visit on 6 May, Councillor Queen Kamati, Mayor of Windhoek, emphasized Windhoek’s pivotal role as a service and logistical hub crucial for green hydrogen mining.

She welcomed Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam, Netherlands, highlighting the significance of deepening political and economic ties between the two cities while fostering people-to-people relationships.

Kamati underscored the importance of leveraging synergies between Windhoek and Rotterdam to enhance various domains, including economic development, cultural exchange, and knowledge transfer.

In response, Aboutaleb expressed keen interest in exploring mutually beneficial collaborations across these areas, emphasizing the potential for fruitful partnerships between the two cities.

Both mayors affirmed their commitment to strengthening city-to-city relations and exploring collaboration opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

According to the City of Windhoek, Rotterdam, as the second-largest city in the Netherlands and one of the world’s largest ports, Mayor Aboutaleb is leading a delegation comprising public and private sector representatives.

Their visit to Namibia focuses on green hydrogen initiatives and aims to foster stronger ties with Namibian stakeholders.

 

