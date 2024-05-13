NASRIA and Bank Windhoek join forces to boost SME credit access

By Michel Haoses.

Namibia Special Risk Insurance Association (NASRIA) and Bank Windhoek recently forged a significant partnership aimed at enhancing access to credit for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This collaboration, facilitated through the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) agreement totaling N$50,000,000, seeks to tackle the challenge of limited credit accessibility.

At the ceremony marking the partnership, NASRIA’s Managing Director, John Uusiku, emphasized the Association’s strategic objective of fostering inclusive growth within the insurance sector while aligning with Namibia’s developmental goals.

Uusiku highlighted the rationale behind the Credit Guarantee Scheme, noting the abundance of SMEs with promising prospects and solid business plans but lacking the requisite collateral to secure loans from traditional financial institutions. The scheme aims to alleviate this barrier by reducing collateral requirements for eligible SMEs. Under this initiative, NASRIA will provide collateral cover of up to 60% of the principal amount for qualifying SMEs, enabling them to access financing more readily.

Baronice Hans, Managing Director of Bank Windhoek, lauded NASRIA’s initiative in introducing an innovative scheme that enables the bank to assess risk differently while empowering SMEs to thrive in their endeavors. She emphasized that this partnership expands the avenues for businesses to secure funding and addresses the critical gap in collateral provision.

Hans further expressed Bank Windhoek’s commitment to co-creating similar products, particularly aimed at supporting Namibian women-led and youth businesses, thereby facilitating their increased participation in the economy’s growth trajectory.