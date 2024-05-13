SADC to hold an extraordinary summit on the humanitarian situation resulting from the El Niño induced drought

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will on 20 May hold a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and government to discuss the humanitarian situation in the region, following the ongoing El Niño induced drought that has negatively impacted the lives and livelihoods of an estimated 58 million people.

The Extraordinary Summit will be chaired by João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC.

The Summit will discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the El Niño induced drought and address the food and nutrition security situation in the SADC region. During the Summit, the SADC Chairperson will launch the SADC Humanitarian Appeal which highlights the population affected, their prioritised needs, and a call for immediate support from regional and international partners to address the needs of the affected population.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit will be preceded by the following meetings; 13 May: Joint Meeting of Senior Officials for Agriculture, Water, Energy, and Disaster Risk Management

14 May: Joint Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Water, Energy and Disaster Risk Management

18 May: Meeting of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials

19 May: Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting

20 May Extra-Ordinary Summit for Heads of State and Government

In line with Article 10 of the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit of Heads of State and government is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the Community, making it the supreme policy-making institution of SADC.