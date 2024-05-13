MTC Dome and University of Pretoria cement neuroscience research partnership

By Adolf Kaure.

The Department of Physiology in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Pretoria (UP) and the MTC Dome on Monday formalized a collaboration to bolster neuroscience research at Swakopmund.

The partnership, which is anchored by a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), seeks to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both institutions to explore the nexus between high-performance sport and neuroscience.

The Chief Executive of the MTC Dome, Fanus Engelbrecht described the partnership with UP as revolutionary.

“To truly transform high performance sport in Namibia, we must transition from working in silos to working together and creating a sports ecosystem where everybody works together.”

“It is not just another partnership because it will unlock potential. The institution is known for its academic prowess. They are a force to be reckoned with. Over the last three Olympics, they accumulated eight medals. So when we are talking about high performance sport, they know exactly what to do,” said Engelbrecht.

The MTC Dome holds the distinction of being the sole-performance training centre in the country. Devoted to excellence in sport, the Dome provides state-of-the-art training facilities and support services to elite athletes across diverse disciplines. As a member of the Association of Sports Performance Centres (ASPC), it upholds the highest standards in sport performance.

The University of Pretoria stands as one of Africa’s leading universities, recognized for its academic excellence and impactful research contributions. As the largest residential university in South Africa, UP ranks among the top 1.9% of universities globally, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and knowledge creation.

According to the Dean of Health Sciences, Prof Tiaan de Jager, he applies himself to make sure that UP and its partners continually meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The University of Pretoria is ranked second in the world for adhering to SDG 3 for health and wellbeing.”

“Private public parterships is what is key to address even the other SDGs like poverty, security and clean water supply.”

“What is very relevant today is SDG 17 [which] speaks about collaboration and by taking hands we can have an impact not only to be stronger but more effective to developing talent,” said de Jager.

The primary aim of the partnership is to provide postgraduate physiology students from the University of Pretoria with the opportunity to engage in research in the Neuroscience Lab, commonly known as the “braingym” at the MTC Dome.

Students will participate in various tasks, including testing and interventions, to advance understanding of the relationship between neuroscience and sport performance.

Through hands-on experience in the Neuroscience Lab, students will enhance their practical skills while generating valuable data for ongoing research.

One of the UP students, Allison Hilliar, who is doing research for Human Physiology at the MTC Dome, expressed her excitement for being part of the process of potentially producing future Namibian champions.

“A lot of athletes are aware of it but don’t focus on it primarily in their training and in their fitness. Acknowledging the fact that your brain is so important improves performance and helps athletes to stand apart from athletes who don’t focus on neurosceince and their neuro-agility,” said Hilliar.

Pictured at the formalisation of the partnership are, from the left, Etienne Raymond of the MTC Dome, Professor Peet du Toit of the University of Pretoria, MTC Dome Chief Executive Fanus Engelbrecht and the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Health Sciences Dean, Professor Tiaan de Jager. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)