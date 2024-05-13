16-man squad for 2024 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup announced

Cricket Namibia last week announced its 16-man squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June.

The announcement was made on Friday, marking a significant moment for Namibia’s cricketing fraternity.

The squad, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, comprises a talented lineup of players ready to represent the nation on the global stage.

Alongside Erasmus, players include JJ Smit (vice-captain), Nico Davin, Jan Frylinck, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, PD Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, JP Kotze, Jack Brassell, Malan Kruger, David Wiese, and Zane Green.

Notably absent from the squad is all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Despite his remarkable feat of scoring the fastest T20I century in men’s cricket history with a 33-ball effort against Nepal in February, the 23-year-old was omitted from the June tournament.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of head coach, Pierre de Bruyn, Namibia is poised to showcase its skills and compete against some of the world’s top cricketing nations.

De Bruyn will receive support from eight other management members as they strive to lead the team to success in the tournament.

Namibia’s qualification for the T20I World Cup comes after emerging victorious in the Africa Qualifier, securing their spot alongside Uganda as the final two nations to qualify for the prestigious 20-team event.

This year’s tournament marks the Eagles’ third consecutive appearance in the T20I World Cup.