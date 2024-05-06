Development Bank appoints brand marketing specialist

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has appointed Auguste Fabian as a Brand Marketing Specialist, effective May.

Auguste brings over 8 years of marketing and communications experience to the role, along with a wealth of knowledge in brand strategy development and implementation.

Jerome Mutumba, Executive for Marketing and Corporate Communications at DBN, expressed confidence in Auguste’s ability to drive the successful implementation of the Bank’s brand strategy.

“Auguste’s extensive experience and proven track record make her an ideal candidate to lead our brand marketing efforts. We are excited to welcome her to the DBN team,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Auguste holds a Master’s Degree in marketing communications from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as a degree in Public Relations from the University of Namibia and a postgraduate diploma in Management from Namibia University of Science and Technology. Her appointment follows a meticulous selection process conducted by a panel drawn from the DBN.

In her new role, Auguste will be responsible for developing and implementing the Bank’s brand strategy, managing corporate identity, initiating and managing brand research, driving internal brand education, and supporting lending, SMEs, and business development to generate leads.

Auguste commented on her appointment, “I am excited to join the DBN team and eager to craft impactful brand marketing initiatives that align with the Bank’s values and objectives, contributing to a research-driven, cohesive, and compelling brand image for the Bank.”

Before joining DBN, Auguste served as the Public Relations Officer at the Namibian Agronomic Board, where she spearheaded the development and implementation of the Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Strategy.