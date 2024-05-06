Namibia showcased in episode 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4’

The picturesque landscapes of Namibia take the spotlight in the latest season of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), captivating audiences as the glamorous cast embarks on a journey through the country’s most enticing tourist destinations.

Premiering recently on Showmax, Episode 11 showcases the adventures of the show’s leading ladies, including Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naido, Slee Ndlou, Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Zama Ngcobo, Ameigh Thompson, and Angel Ndlela, as they touch down on Namibia’s coast for a series of exhilarating activities.

From eco-gliding to camel riding, and indulging in sundowners amidst the dunes, the RHOD cast immerses themselves in the rich experiences Namibia has to offer. Reflecting on her time in the country, Sorisha Naidoo, one of the cast members, expressed her admiration, stating, “Namibia has been one of the best countries I have visited in a long time. The hospitality, food, weather, and activities have been incredible.”

As anticipation builds for the season’s reunion, Kind of Slay, better known as MaBlerh, who will be hosting the event, emphasizes the significance of the RHOD to its dedicated audience.

“There are people who wake up at midnight to watch the show, so I know that I have to take it seriously and deliver on all fronts,” MaBlerh stated, highlighting the commitment to ensuring a memorable experience. Excited to break records as an African host for the second time, MaBlerh assures viewers of a more comfortable atmosphere for the ladies, thanks to an established rapport.

