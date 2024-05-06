Pupkewitz Motors enhances customer experience with new CarFinder tool

By Michel Haoses

Pupkewitz Motors on Friday launched a new innovative CarFinder functionality on its website aimed at providing customers with an easier way to discover their ideal vehicle.

CarFinder, specifically focused on enhancing the used car browsing experience features a user-friendly drop-down menu on the Pupkewitz Motors website which allows visitors to input detailed information about their ideal used vehicle.

This includes specific preferences and requirements such as make, maximum price, transmission, maximum kilometres, model, maximum age, region, and personal details of the visitor.

Upon submission of preferences and requirements, a salesperson from any Pupkewitz Motors nationwide will respond to the inquiry within 24 hours providing personalised assistance and guiding customers toward their ideal vehicle.

This new tool reaffirms Pupkewitz’s commitment to striving to elevate the overall experience of their customers by creating an environment where customers feel empowered, valued, and excited about their journey of finding the perfect vehicle.

Moreover, this will not only enhance sales but will also foster a more engaging and interactive experience for customers, eventually increasing customer satisfaction.