Capricorn Foundation partners with LearnOnOne to advance access to quality education

By Michel Haoses

The Capricorn Foundation this week, reaffirmed its commitment to the LearnOnOne initiative by committing funding worth N$200,000.

LearnOnOne is an initiative committed to closing the digital gap by offering supplementary education through broadcast television, ensuring that Namibian learners can access vital after-school lessons and resources making quality education accessible to every local child.

This initiative offers secondary school materials and AS levels, Early Childhood Development, and primary school lessons to be aired on One Africa Television and made available on the LearnOnOne website.

Furthermore, this initiative has so far through television, videos, streaming, and social media reached 5,902,791 viewers from January to March 2024.

Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer, Marlize Horn, highlighted the importance of education as a long-term investment and the Foundation’s commitment to investing in education stating “We believe that collaboration is a defining concept for creating impact within communities and LearnOnOne initiative can push education in Namibia future forward.

Similarly, Stephen Hugo the Co-Founder of LearnOnOne said “This generous sponsorship from the Capricorn Foundation is a game changer. It allows us to continue breaking down barriers, equipping Namibian learners with essential knowledge and skills to thrive.