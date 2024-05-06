Wildlife artists contribute N$75,000 in donations for AfriCat Foundation

By Adolf Kaure.

An amount of N$75,000 has been gathered from the “Wildlife Artist of the Year 2024” competition which took place earlier this year at the Fine Art Gallery in Swakopmund.

Italian artist, Stefano Zagalia won the Africa Wildlife Artist of the Year competition at the crowning ceremony which took place at the gallery on 30 March.

Over 100 entries were submitted from artists across the globe, spanning from Italy, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, Zimbabwe to South Africa, and Namibia.

From the artist entries alone, an amount of N$21,000 was collected initially. This amount will be donated to AfriCat Namibia to support the conservation of Namibia’s big cats and their pangolin mission.

However, the gallery owner, Martina von Wenzel said that the artists also took their own initiative as they pledged a portion of their sales to the noble cause. From this pledge, an additional N$75,000 was gathered.

“We are over the moon to share that we have been able to donate an astounding N$75,000 to AfriCat, and the contributions are still coming in,” said von Wenzel.

She added that the success of this year’s competition has led to the exhibition staying open until the end of the month. “Due to the overwhelming success of the exhibition, we have decided to extend the “Wildlife Artist of the Year 2024” exhibition until the end of May.”

“Don’t miss your chance to experience these remarkable artworks and support wildlife conservation!”

“Your support has made this possible, and we are deeply grateful for your generosity in helping us make a difference for wildlife conservation,” she said.

She urged the community to continue their commitment to the preservation of the planet’s species.

“As we celebrate the intersection of art and conservation, let us recommit ourselves to the protection of our planet’s precious wildlife.”

“Together, we can ensure a brighter future for endangered species like the African wild dog and inspire positive change through the power of art and advocacy.”

“By visiting wild dog sanctuaries and supporting conservation efforts like the “Wildlife artist of the Year”, you are directly contributing to their continued existence at Okonjima, the Home of the AfriCat Foundation,” she said.

Winner of the Wildlife Artist of the Year 2024, Stefano Zagalia’s oil on canvas leopard.