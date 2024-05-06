Swakop Municipality regrets damages to private property caused by civil blasting

By Adolf Kaure.

The Municipality of Swakopmund has expressed its regret to a homeowner of the Tamariskia Township as a recent civil blasting incident led to damage being caused to their residence.

The civil blasting which was done by I.I. Explosives CC took place on 29 April, during the development of Tamariskia’s Erf 673 and led to damage to Erf 147 in Fransiska Van Neel Street of the same township.

The owner of the affected property, Fransiskus Titus said that he expects the damage caused by the blasting, which equates to N$20,000 to be restored to the same condition as before the blast.

“If they knew what they were doing, this would not have happened. “They must replace everything as it was,” said Titus.

According to the Municipality’s Public Relations Office, Linda Mupupa, an investigation was undertaken after the incident took place to determine the extent of the damage. “We deeply regret the damage caused to the private residence as a result of the blasting activities undertaken by I.I Explosives CC,” she said.

Following the incident, the relevant authorities were alerted and a thorough investigation, which was concluded on 30 April was conducted.

The Office of the Chief Executive is currently awaiting the outcome of this investigation and remains committed to full transparency and cooperation throughout the process.

“Upon visiting the affected residence in collaboration with the developer’s consultant and the contractor, it was unanimously agreed that swift action must be taken to rectify the damage and restore the property to its original standard.”

“The municipality acknowledges the distress and inconvenience experienced by the homeowner and expresses sincere empathy for the situation.”

“As such, we are actively working with all relevant parties to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out expediently and to the highest quality,” said Mupupa.

The Public Relations Officer affirmed that the restoration of the affected property is a priority for the municipality and it is handled with the utmost care and diligence. “We assure the community that every effort is being made to address the situation effectively and responsibly.”

“The municipality remains fully committed to the safety and well-being of all residents, and we will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses,” she said.