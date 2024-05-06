Select Page

Scientific Society to host book launch for Lauri Kubuitsile’s ‘The Scattering’

Posted by | May 8, 2024 |

The Namibia Scientific Society will be the venue for the highly anticipated book launch of ‘The Scattering’ by acclaimed author Lauri Kubuitsile on 14 May.

The event promises an engaging discussion surrounding Kubuitsile’s novel, which garnered the prestigious title of Best International Fiction Book at the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the narrative while enjoying a special offer on book purchases.

Set against the backdrop of South West Africa in 1904, ‘The Scattering’ delves into the harrowing events following General Lothar von-Trotha’s extermination order against the Herero people. The protagonist, Tjupuka, a young Herero mother, finds herself thrust into a fight for survival as she navigates the treacherous landscape of British Bechuanaland after fleeing the massacre.

The story also takes place in the Transvaal in 1899, where an arranged marriage destroys Riette’s dream of becoming a nurse. During the Second Anglo-Boer War, Riette, along with her daughters, must find the courage to survive the atrocities of British concentration camps. Amid the chaos, Riette must dig deep to overcome the harsh reality of her situation.

‘The Scattering’ intricately weaves together the tales of these two resilient women against the tumultuous backdrop of colonial wars in southern Africa at the turn of the twentieth century. Through their trials and tribulations, Kubuitsile offers readers a poignant portrayal of the human spirit’s enduring resilience.

The Namibia Scientific Society commended Kubuitsile’s work, describing it as “moving and intimate,” providing readers with a captivating insight into the triumph of the human spirit amidst adversity. As anticipation mounts for the book launch, enthusiasts of historical fiction and literary enthusiasts alike eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in ‘The Scattering’s’ compelling narrative.

 

