Capricorn Foundation invest N$1 million in job creation for high school graduates

By Michel Haoses

Capricorn Foundation pledged N$1 million to address Namibia’s youth unemployment rate by investing in the Capricorn Academy for School Leavers, a new initiative under Bank Windhoek’s Young Talent Programme.

The Academy for School Leavers is designed to tackle the issue of youth unemployment. The programme offers ten Grade 12 graduates from the class of 2023 a chance to join Bank Windhoek for an 18-month comprehensive training and job placement course.

The participants will receive training across various banking disciplines, learning from professionals in Windhoek and will subsequently be placed at selected Bank Windhoek branches nationwide namely; Aranos, Karasburg, Oranjemund, Opuwo, Oshifo, Katima Mulilo, Mariental, and Ondangwa.

To apply the graduates should have obtained at least 25 points in grade 12 and had taken commercial subjects such as Mathematics, Accounting, Business Economics, Economics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship in grade 12.

“The Capricorn Academy for School Leavers aims to equip and empower school leavers with the necessary skills and experiences to build successful careers”, said Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer, Marlize Horn adding that they hope to contribute to the reduction in youth unemployment and foster economic growth and empowerment among Namibia’s youth.

Applicants who meet the criteria may apply at the Bank Windhoek Branch or download the form from their website and send completed forms to [email protected] by 15 May.