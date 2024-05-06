Local truck drivers warned of increased hijacking threats on South Africa’s N4 Route

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) Tuesday issued a cautionary notice to the Namibian transport and logistics industry regarding a surge in hijacking incidents plaguing South Africa.

Recent occurrences concentrated around Rustenburg and Mafikeng on the Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) along the N4 route are particularly concerning.

In a statement addressing the escalating risks, WBCG Chief Executive Mbahupu Tjivikua emphasized the urgent need for truck owners, drivers, and transport operators traveling to and from South Africa to exercise heightened vigilance.

“With these latest incidents, truck owners, drivers, and transport operators traveling to and from South Africa are kindly and urgently cautioned of increased incidences of hijacking targeting entire trucks and their consignments,” he said.

Truck drivers are at high risk of being assaulted or even killed, hence urged to be vigilant and more cautious, he added.

Tjivikua advised drivers to travel in convoys and report suspicious activities to law enforcement in response to the heightened threat.

“In the unfortunate event of truck drivers falling victim to hijacking and losing their identity documents, they are encouraged to contact the Namibian Embassy in Pretoria for assistance,” he concluded.

The Walvis Bay Corridors are an integrated system of well-maintained tarred roads and rail networks, accommodating all modes of transport from the Port of Walvis Bay via the Trans Kalahari, Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor, Trans-Cunene and Trans-Oranje Corridors providing landlocked SADC countries access to transatlantic markets.