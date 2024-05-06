Provisional squad for upcoming World qualifiers and COSAFA Cup announced

In preparation for the upcoming international football fixtures slated for June, Namibia’s senior men’s coach, Collin Benjamin, made a significant announcement on Tuesday.

A whopping 52-player provisional squad has been revealed to spearhead the country’s campaigns on the global stage.

The named players are gearing up for crucial encounters in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against formidable opponents Liberia and Tunisia on 5 and 11 June, respectively.

They will also be representing Namibia in the 2024 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup, scheduled to commence in mid-June.

The provisional squad comprises six goalkeepers, 16 defenders, 25 midfielders, and five strikers. The squad is diverse, comprising both foreign-based players and local talents who demonstrated their skills in the recent Namibia Newspaper Cup held in April.

Benjamin announced their preparation roadmap during the press conference, stating that training will begin on 14 May at the Namibia Football Association technical centre.

The journey ahead for Namibia’s football team is laden with challenges and opportunities, particularly as they navigate through the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Confederation of African Football Group H, in which Namibia competes, features tough opponents such as Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Liberia, and São Tomé and Príncipe.